Children's charity supporting Falkirk district families launches appeal to help its vital lifeline continue

Aberlour Children’s Charity is launching a fundraising drive to secure critical donations for its Urgent Assistance Fund which is set to run out by Christmas.

The fund provides poverty relief to families in crisis, where they receive emergency grants, often within 48 hours, to help pay for essentials such as food, clothing, bedding, heating and lighting costs.

As a result of a surge in demand due to the cost of living crisis, the fund is running dangerously low and without help, it will run out by Christmas.

In the last year, the charity’s fund has donated more than £14,000 to people in Falkirk, helping almost 200 local people in critical conditions.

However, with this winter set to see the highest cost of living in decades for Scots, in many communities children are going without the basics required to feed, clothe and heat them.

The fund is a vital lifeline to thousands of people across Scotland, including here in Falkirk, for items which many of us take for granted.

One single mum in Falkirk who has benefited from the fund explained its importance. She said: “We first got in touch with Aberlour a few years ago when I was in desperate need of help to get a new fridge freezer. Ours broke and my son is a diabetic, so it is our lifeline for his insulin, and it became a really dangerous situation. I was struggling for cash, but I found out about the Urgent Assistance Fund (UAF) and within 48 hours I had the money to buy a new one.

"Not long after that, our washing machine stopped working. Because my son lives with a bowel condition too, not being able to wash his clothes was a disaster. Aberlour’s UAF came to our rescue again which meant I could buy a new one pretty much straight away. They also helped me to get new clothes for the kids, which they badly needed.”

The charity’s Poverty Relief Appeal launches this week. Those who can are being asked to donate to support families trapped in poverty and struggling to survive the toughest conditions faced by Scots in many years.

SallyAnn Kelly, chief executive at Aberlour, said: “This winter, as we continue to face the biggest cost of living crisis in recent memory, more and more families are turning to the charity for help. Because of this soaring demand, the emergency fund is going to run out of money by Christmas when it is needed most.

"Too many children are going without and for many families it is a constant worry of where the next meal is coming from, and if there’ll be enough money to heat their home.

"Aberlour’s Urgent Assistance Fund is a lifeline to disadvantaged families all over Scotland and every penny of cash donated goes directly to those who need it most. If you are in a position to donate – however big or small the amount – we would be infinitely grateful for your support.”

The Urgent Assistance Fund is designed to provide immediate relief to families with children, aged 21 and under, who are suffering extreme hardship. It is a critical lifeline with money paid straight to families who apply via a sponsor, such as a health professional, social worker, teacher or third sector organisation, to ensure the lights stay on, homes are warm and their children have the essentials they need.

However, Aberlour’s help extends beyond financial assistance; the charity builds relationships with parents and young people to improve their well-being and education.

The 38-year-old mother of three’s eldest daughter had been struggling at school with bullying and she was finding the move to high school hard.

The charity worked closely with the teen to help her manager her emotions and anxiety and to help build her confidence.

The local mum continued: “I feel like I’ve got the family I never had growing up and a support network that I’ve never experienced before. The Aberlour team feels like a caring, approachable aunt I can turn to for guidance. They are not like any charity I have ever worked with, and we are not just a number.