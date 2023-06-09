Children's charity plans to turn Falkirk house into a 'residential institution'
Plans have been lodged with Falkirk Council aiming to convert a house into “residential institution”.
By James Trimble
Published 9th Jun 2023, 09:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Jun 2023, 09:25 BST
Aberlour’s application, which was lodged on May 29 and validated on Tuesday, June 6, is looking to convert the property at Lyndene, 15 Windsor Drive, Falkirk.
A decision on the proposal is expected to be taken by planning officers acting under delegated powers.
Children’s charity Aberlour states giving children an equal chance and the best possible start in life is at the heart of everything it does.