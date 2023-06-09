Children's charity plans to turn Falkirk house into a 'residential institution'

Aberlour’s application, which was lodged on May 29 and validated on Tuesday, June 6, is looking to convert the property at Lyndene, 15 Windsor Drive, Falkirk.

A decision on the proposal is expected to be taken by planning officers acting under delegated powers.

Children’s charity Aberlour states giving children an equal chance and the best possible start in life is at the heart of everything it does.