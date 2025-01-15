Children will flock to Larbert for Easter Family Fun Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Larbert’s famous Dobbie Hall will be alive with the joys of spring as children enjoy a free Easter Family Fun Day later this year.

The event takes place at the Main Street venue from 1pm to 4pm on Sunday, March 30.

Organisers Cloud Nine Events stated last year’s event was a “sold out success” and they hope this year’s fun day will be even better, with Animal Man’s Mini Zoo, an Easter Rave and the chance to meet the Easter Bunny.

