Children will flock to Larbert for Easter Family Fun Day
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Larbert’s famous Dobbie Hall will be alive with the joys of spring as children enjoy a free Easter Family Fun Day later this year.
The event takes place at the Main Street venue from 1pm to 4pm on Sunday, March 30.
Organisers Cloud Nine Events stated last year’s event was a “sold out success” and they hope this year’s fun day will be even better, with Animal Man’s Mini Zoo, an Easter Rave and the chance to meet the Easter Bunny.
Visit the website for more information.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.