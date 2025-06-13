Children send 'letters to heaven' at Bonnybridge funeral director's post box

A funeral director’s kind gesture has captured the hearts of those who have lost loved ones.

Paul H. O'Connor Funeral Care has installed a little “Letters to Heaven” post box outside their premises in High Street, Bonnybridge.

It’s intended for people to send cards or messages to family and friends who have died.

Employee Danielle McDougall said the post box can be used in the days after a death or on special anniversaries or whenever a person has something they want to say to someone they miss.

Paul O'Connor and Danielle McDougall with the children using the post box at their premises in High Street, Bonnybridge. Pic: Contributed

She said: “We saw the idea on social media and thought it was a great way to continue the incredible relationship we have with our clients.

The post box was officially opened by three youngsters who recently lost their Nana Helen whose funeral was entrusted to the team at Paul H. O'Connor Funeral Care.

Eight-year-old Mirryn, Maya, aged three and two-year-old Dion posted letters and pictures to their much-loved Nana.

Daniella added: “This beautiful family joined us at our post box open ceremony and the kids had a lovely time sending their own letters and pictures to heaven.

Mirryn, Maya and Dion post letters to their Nana Helen. Pic: Contributed

"Losing a loved one is such a hard thing for little ones to understand, process and deal with and we want to help them in any way we can.

“We made a ‘Letters to heaven’ post box for anyone to post letters to their loved ones. Unfortunately, we can't take away the pain from losing a loved one but hopefully our special post box can bring some comfort to the children of our community.”

But it’s not only for youngsters to use, as Daniella said: “As much as our post box was designed to help children, hopefully it can also help adults and give them small comforts with losing a loved one.”

She added that they had been overwhelmed at the public’s response to the post box since it was opened at the end of last month.

The firm is now looking to install a similar box at their premises in Glasgow Road, Camelon so people will also be able to pop their messages in their for loved ones.