Children’s charity gains £146,000 in record airport fundraising year

A charity which works with children and young people with additional support needs is £146,000 better off this week, thanks to employees at Edinburgh Airport.

The achievement on behalf of The Yard represents a record amount raised for Edinburgh Airport’s corporate charity of the year.

Staff across the airport campus took part in a range of activities to raise funds for the charity, which works with children and young people with additional support needs.

Activities included a sky dive, an airport fun run, a charity quiz night, abseiling from the Forth Bridge, a Christmas raffle - and volunteering at The Yard.

Advertising space was donated free of charge, and “sealed, untampered liquids” confiscated from the airport’s security hall were donated to be used as raffle prizes.

Staff are currently voting for a new charity for 2020 after receiving more than 80 applications to become the new Corporate Charity of the Year.

Celine Sinclair, chief executive of The Yard said: “The total amount raised is phenomenal and will make such a difference to the disabled children, young people and their families that we support across the east of Scotland.

“It has been great to work together on lots of different fundraising activities, volunteering projects as well as share our expertise on disability. From everyone at The Yard, thank you very much for a fantastic year.”