Children First offer free financial support to struggling families across Falkirk district

A charity is urging families across Falkirk district to call their free support line for expert advice if they have money worries.

With an average household’s energy bill expected to rise by £100 a year from April and council tax due to sharply rise, Children First says it can provide support.

With one in four children already living in poverty across Scotland, Scotland’s national children’s charity is recommending struggling families seek support and do not suffer in silence.

Sinead Haddow, service manager at Children First, said: “Families are facing price rises that may tip them into a crisis. Every day we talk to families who are struggling to make ends meet and are under huge pressure.

Children First provides a free support line for families. Pic: Contributed

“We understand the strain this can cause, and we want families to know they are not alone. We’re here to help and would urge any families in Scotland who are worried about money to call us free.

“Our friendly, expert team are here to help, we can support you to put a plan in place to make things manageable.”

Children First provides emotional, practical and financial support and advice to children and families when they need it most. Their expert team has been giving families financial wellbeing advice for the past decade. In 2024 the charity’s support line team helped families gain almost £2.5 million in income and manage more than half a million pounds in debt.

Any family in Scotland worried about their finances can call the Children First support line free on 0800 28 22 33 or visit www.childrenfirst.org.uk to start a webchat.