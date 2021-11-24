Children can now post their Santa letters in Falkirk town centre

Located right next to the Steeple in High Street, Santa’s Post Office will be open every Saturday and Sunday leading up to Christmas.

And it’s not just a place to send those all important Christmas wish letters either.

Recommended for children aged two to 11, there are plenty of activities to keep youngsters busy in Santa’s Post Office, where you can enter as yourself and leave as an elf.

Children can now send their letters to Santa at the festive post office in Falkirk town centre

It gives children a chance to create a Christmas card for someone special in their lives, or for someone in a local care home who might not otherwise receive any cards this year.

They can also make their own reindeer dust in a Christmas bauble and, of course, draft that all important letter to Mr Claus.

Booking is required.

Visit https://bit.ly/3l1LckNfor more information.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.