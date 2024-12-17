Childline ready to listen to fears and concerns of Falkirk youngsters this festive season

Last year NSPCC service Childline delivered over 5000 counselling sessions to children and young people across the UK over the 12 Days of Christmas.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Recurring festive worries for young people include bereavement, family relationship issues and adults drinking too much.

Childline remains open for children and young people throughout December, including Christmas Day, for any questions, concerns or worries they may have.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The NSPCC’s Childline service is anticipating thousands of children and young people reaching out to them for help and support across the upcoming festive period, with counsellors available around the clock throughout the holidays.

Childline will be on hand to listen to the fears and concerns of youngsters this festive season (Picture: John Devlin, National World)

Over the 12 Days of Christmas last year – December 24, 2023 to January 4, 2024 – Childline delivered almost 5500 counselling sessions to children living across the UK, an average of more than 450 a day.

Those calls included young people reflecting on the prospect of Christmas without a loved one, being worried about family conflict and adults consuming alcohol, feeling pressure to eat more than normal, coping with an eating disorder and concerns about family money worries.

A 15-year-old girl from Scotland told Childline: “I feel like a failure whenever I eat something cos my brain tells me that not eating is the only thing I’m good at – and in a way it’s true.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m worried about Christmas tomorrow as there is obviously going to be lots of food and my parents don’t know that I’ve been struggling a lot with it. I don’t know what to do.”

Childline bases across the UK, including in London, Liverpool, Leeds, Birmingham, Glasgow, Aberdeen and Cardiff, will be in operation throughout the Christmas period, filled with both full-time staff and volunteers.

Adeniyi Alade, service head of Childline, said: “Childline will be there, as always, to help the thousands of children who contact us by phone and online over the festive period.

“We know Christmas can be a difficult time for some children and young people when they are spending more time at home. This time of year, can cause added stress to family life such as financial worries, arguments, and adults drinking a lot of alcohol.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whatever they may be worried about we’d like to reassure children and young people that our trained counsellors will be there to listen and support them on every day of the 12 Days of Christmas and into the New Year.”

Adam Perry (36) from Glasgow has been a volunteer at the city’s Childline base since January this year.

He’s doing a shift on Christmas Eve for the first time and said: “Children have got all sorts of things going on in their lives, and often they are trying to cope with so much that’s happening to them.

“Someone needs to be there for them to listen, without judgement, and I feel privileged to be able to do that. At the end of every shift at Childline you feel like you’ve made a positive difference for at least one child, often more.”

The Childline service is here for children every day, even on Christmas Day. Children can contact Childline on 0800 1111 or childline.org.uk