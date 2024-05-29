Child protection charity needs Falkirk volunteers to encourage youngsters to speak out

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

NSPCC Scotland is looking for volunteers to help get the vital message across to youngsters that they must speak out if they are being abused in any way.

Last year, the NSPCC delivered its Speak out Stay safe programme to nearly 63,000 children in Scotland, helping them understand abuse in all its forms and where to ask for help.

The NSPCC believes empowering children with this knowledge is vital as, on average, two children in a primary school class across the UK have experienced abuse or neglect.

Educating children on abuse and neglect helps them to recognise situations or signs which will enable them to share their concerns with a safe adult.

NSPCC Scotland volunteers help deliver the Speak out Stay safe message to hundreds of primary school children each year (Picture: Submitted)

Earlier this year the children’s charity rolled out a refreshed version of the programme, with a new promotional video. The updated version of Speak out Stay safe, which is available to all UK primary schools, includes a range of resources – which varies depending on the age of the children.

Schools can benefit from virtual assemblies, lesson plans and face-to-face workshops with NSPCC trained volunteers.

Speak out Stay safe volunteer Karen Duncan (60) said: "Speak out Stay safe is a brilliant programme that helps children recognise what may be happening to them, that’s it not okay, and that they can speak to someone.

"The training and support are exceptionally good and it’s great to be part of a team with the same goal in mind.”

Enola Butler, NSPCC Scotland Schools coordinator, added: “Speak out Stay safe is a vital safeguarding service in schools which helps them to understand what abuse is and where they can turn for help.

“We know many children might not be aware that they are experiencing abuse, and they might be scared about speaking out because they are worried about repercussions.

“Our volunteer numbers have reduced in recent years, and we would love to hear from anyone who is interested in joining us for just a few hours each month.

“Many volunteers have told us they feel privileged to be helping to spread these really important messages and we’d like to reach every child in Scotland to let them know that abuse is never their fault, and help is available.”