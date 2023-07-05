Child protection charity looking to recruit 'friends' from Falkirk to help it continue its vital role

The children’s charity works in schools and communities across the country to protect children and prevent abuse and neglect, aiming to transform society for every childhood.

Around 90 per cent of the charity’s income comes from generous donations from the public, and its work could not continue without their help.

Last year the NSPCC run service Childline delivered 8599 counselling sessions to children living in Scotland. The Childline bases in Aberdeen and Glasgow delivered

Friends of NSPCC help the charity collect funds so it can continue its vital work (Picture: Submitted)

29,741 counselling sessions to children and young people across the UK.

The top five main concerns for children were mental and emotional health and wellbeing; family relationships; friendship issues; bullying and school/education problems.

In the same year, 70,379 children from 373 schools in Scotland took part in the NSPCC’s online Speak out Stay safe programme which teaches children how to recognise the signs of abuse and neglect and where to get help.

The NSPCC now needs to build a group of passionate volunteers in [Glasgow] they can call upon for an extra pair of hands to support at local events and initiatives.

People can also choose how they would like to get involved by creating a bespoke role for themselves related to their own hobbies and interests, and they can volunteer ‘as and when’ without the need for regular time commitments.

Sandra Jones, NSPCC Scotland Community Fundraising Manager, said: “The NSPCC couldn’t continue with its work without support from the public. Our amazing

volunteers help us raise money and awareness of our vital work to support communities and protect children and young people.

“We need people who could spare a few hours to help at local fundraising and awareness events such as Childhood Day collections, acquiring prizes for events or assisting in-person events to make sure they run smoothly.

“This is a great opportunity to meet like-minded people and enjoy new experiences and to be part of the NSPCC and our mission to end child cruelty.”

A key role for volunteers is to share news about the charity’s work with the public, organisations and in the local community, for example on social media, to help promote a positive image of the NSPCC and let people know about upcoming fundraising events and initiatives.

The NSPCC appreciates that work, family and friends come first and, with that in mind, this role offers flexibility to fit in with your lifestyle. Volunteers only need to commit to a couple of hours a month, but if they want to do more that would be great.

Volunteers get a designated point of contact, regular newsletters, ongoing support with the right information and tools including access to training opportunities through the volunteer portal, knowledge and learning, and a discount portal.

Jodie Cullen, an Operations Analyst at Morgan Stanley, also helped at the Childhood Day collection in Glasgow, she said: “It was such an amazing day; I really enjoyed my first experience of volunteering with the NSPCC, everyone was so welcoming and in great spirits. The arrival of the Rock Choir was a fantastic surprise and added to the already upbeat atmosphere.”