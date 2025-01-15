Cheque handover to Roots Food Bank after Bonnybridge community carol concert

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A village carol concert hit the right notes with a local charity who benefited from the money raised.

Carols by Candlelight was held in Bonnybridge St Helen’s Church and was supported by Bonnybridge and Antonine Primary Schools.

This week, representatives from the church and schools were on hand to present Roots HHFS Food Bank with a cheque for £350 towards all the charity’s good work in the area.

Pupils from both schools sang at the concert on December 17, along with the church choir, while youngsters also did readings, as did Councillor Jack Redmond.

Cheque handover to Roots HHFS Food Bank:. Bonnybridge Primary School and Antonine Primary School pupils holding the cheque and ehind them are Debbie Calderwood, head teacher Bonnybridge Primary School; Jacqueline McLaughlin, head teacher Antonine Primary School; Ian Baillie, minister; Janice Balshaw, member of the congregation; Councillor Jack Redmond; and Tom Rintoul, Kirk session clerk and elder. Pic: Michael Gillen

Antonine Primary sang We Have a Saviour and Joy to the World (Unspeakable Joy), while the Glee Choir from Bonnybridge Primary sang Christmas (Baby Please come Home) and Holy Night.

There were also singing performances from David Robertson who sang When a Child is Born and Kate Hendry and Sarah Hendry who sang Somewhere Only We Know.