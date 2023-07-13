News you can trust since 1845
Cheeky magpie steals pet dog's food from bowl after sneaking into family home

A pet dog sat and watched as a brave magpie helped itself to food from her bowl!
By Colin Hume
Published 13th Jul 2023, 14:07 BST- 2 min read
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 14:51 BST

The hungry bird committed the daring deed after sneaking into the family’s home in Airth when the back door was left open during a sunny morning.

And, when the surprise visitor repeated the feat the following day, householder Pauline Hume was quick to capture it on camera.

She told The Falkirk Herald: “It was a lovely summer’s day so I left the door open while I was doing some housework.

Biscuit sat and watched as the magpie helped itself to her food.
Biscuit sat and watched as the magpie helped itself to her food.
"After a while, I heard some strange noises coming from the kitchen and originally thought I’d left the collar on my dog, Biscuit, and this was clanking against her bowl. However, when I noticed she was sitting in the living room, I went to investigate.

"I couldn’t believe it when I spotted a magpie pecking away at some of her food and then disappearing out the door.’’

The fleet-footed bird’s exit was too quick for Pauline to capture on camera that time but she made sure she was ready for the next visit.

"I wondered if would come back, so the next day I set up the video on my mobile phone and left the door open again. Sure enough, within a couple of minutes, the magpie was up to its tricks again!

The magpie sneaked into the house when the back door was left open
The magpie sneaked into the house when the back door was left open

"It’s now become a fairly regular visitor. I really don’t mind it, as long as it doesn’t start to bring all its friends along as well!

The video has sparked a lot of interest amongst Pauline’s own family and friends, and it seems the only one unphased by the bird’s behaviour is Biscuit.

"It’s incredible that she just sat there and watched her food being eaten,’’ said Pauline. “I thought she would have been after it right away!

"She’s around 15 years old now so maybe she thought it wasn’t worth the effort as she gets more than enough treats from us!

"We got her from the Dogs Trust five years ago after she’d spent all her life until then in a puppy farm in Ireland, so we like to spoil her.”

