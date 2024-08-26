Check out the new exhibition at Callendar House that celebrates Dunmore Pottery

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new exhibition at Callendar House explores the legacy of a local pottery with royal connections.

Dunmore: A Conversation in Pottery celebrates the work of Peter Gardner, the man who brought the pottery to prominence with his artistic brilliance.

Historian Ian Scott has previously detailed how the Gardner family had been making simple domestic ware since the late 1700s using local clay but it was not until Peter Gardner succeeded his father in 1866 that the art pottery there was born.

Peter probably learned his decorative skills while working in the Alloa pottery and on his return to Dunmore he started to import special clays from Dorset which allowed for finer quality work.

Dunmore Pottery at the height of its popularity. Pic: Contributed

Ian said: “He began to turn out an amazing range of articles – rose bowls, vases, jugs, teapots, tankards, busts, decorated plates and plaques and animal ornaments in what became the typical brown and green colour schemes with a highly glazed translucent finish.

"This ‘majolica’ ware soon attracted local attention including Peter’s aristocratic landlords, the Murrays of Dunmore Park. Scottish peers had for generations married into the English upper class and it was not long before the great houses of England were displaying gifts of Dunmore pottery and orders flowed north from dukes, earls and even royalty.

"The Prince of Wales, later Edward VII, was a regular visitor to his friends the Murrays and items of Dunmore ware returned south to Buckingham Palace and other royal residences. Lady Murray was so interested in the work that she designed several items herself which Gardner was glad to add to his product list.”

But even greater prominence was to come for the work of Peter Gardner when, in 1886 his creations were displayed at the great exhibition in Edinburgh attended by Queen Victoria who purchased a number of items and, a couple of years later, it was London’s turn with the English dealers flocking to order the famous Dunmore frogs, pigs, snakes, toads and owls which still fetch high prices today among collectors.”

Dunmore Pottery kiln. Pic: Contributed

Dunmore was at the peak of its power in the 1890s but following Peter’s death in 1902 it was sold to his cousin Robert Henderson, who shortly afterwards sold it to Thomas Harrison, a potter from England. Harrison died in 1912 and his widow continued the works until 1917, when it finally ceased production.

The kilns were demolished in the late 1970s and for a time the manager’s house operated as a restaurant, known as The Potteries. When it closed the site was bought by local builder George Fairley for a small housing development.

The Dunmore Pottery exhibition is on the historic house’s second floor galleries. Running until March 16, 2025, it celebrates the blend of mass production and artistic brilliance that defined the renowned local pottery.

To bridge the gap between past and present, ceramic artist Steph Liddle has been commissioned to create new pieces inspired by the Dunmore collection.

Items of pottery made in Dunmore. Pic: Contributed

Her work, known for its playful yet refined style, offers a fresh perspective on Gardiner’s legacy, bringing the conversation into the 21st century.

Modern Scottish ceramics

Running simultaneously at the Park Gallery until October 27, FLUX brings together the work of seven contemporary ceramicists, each offering a unique interpretation of the craft.

From Kirstie J Anderson’s nature-inspired stoneware to Susie Rose Dalton’s archaeology-infused pieces, the exhibition showcases the diversity and innovation in Scotland’s ceramics scene today.

Steph Liddle, whose work is featured in both exhibitions, adds her signature bold patterns and minimalist forms to "FLUX," complementing the varied approaches of her fellow artists.

Gillian Smith, Falkirk Council’s exhibition officer, said: “The exhibitions highlight the technical skill and creativity of Peter Gardner and connect the reach history of Dunmore Pottery with contemporary voices in ceramics. Visitors will be enthralled by the story of Dunmore and by the pieces on display and fascinating by how artists like Steph Liddle can draw from the past to create something entirely new.”

Both Dunmore: A Conversation in Pottery and FLUX are free to the public. Callendar House is open to the public form 10am to 5pm daily, closed on Tuesdays.