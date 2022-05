The popular Café in the Kirk runs in Trinity Church, just off the High Street, every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 10 am till 2pm.

Until midday they offer teas, coffees and scones, then light lunches including soup, sandwiches and baked potatoes.

A church spokesperson said: “We already have our regulars but would love to welcome more people inside. It’s a perfect location to meet friends or business colleagues for a catch up.”

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A friendly welcome awaits at Falkirk Trinity Church cafe