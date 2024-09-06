Check out our picture gallery of winners of the Falkirk Council organised Dennis Canavan Scholarship

For over three decades, Dennis Canavan represented Falkirk West as an MP and later as its first MSP, until his retirement.

Himself a former teacher, he has always been committed to supporting young people at all levels of education.

The council set up the scholarship as a way of giving lasting recognition to the remarkable contribution Mr Canavan made to the lives of people in the community. Further donations came from businesses, trade unions and individuals.

Every year since then one nominations are invited which then go before a panel of judges and one youngster is given a £500 cash award to go towards helping them with their further or higher education.

The young person can have made their mark locally through a number of different ways, including voluntary work, charity sponsorship, sports coaching and caring for others.

We’ve had a look through our archives and found most of the previous winners, as well as many of the specially commended and nominated students.

What we’d like to hear is what they are all doing now. Why not let us know.

1 . Dennis Canavan Scholarship Dennis Canavan with 2024 scholarship winner Gracie Proudlock of Braes High School and Provost Robert Bissett. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

2 . Dennis Canavan Scholarship Dennis Canavan scholarship award 2023 presentation. Winner Sophie Wood was unable to attend. Pictured: Cameron McPhee; Keira Nichol; Lawson McNaughton, highly commended; Dennis Canavan; Molly McGhee and Christopher Chalmers. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

3 . Dennis Canavan Scholarship The 2022 winner was Louise Robertson. Pictured: Hayden McGuckin, Emma McCafferty, Louisa Richardson, Dennis Canavan, Louise Robertson, Jessica Egdell and Robbie Allan. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales