Check out our 44 pics from the weekend's Strathcarron Hospice 10k

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Published 14th Oct 2024, 19:19 BST
The sell-out Strathcarron annual 10k took place on Sunday, raising lots of much-needed cash for the hospice.

Hundreds of runners took to the streets of Denny and Bonnybridge to cover the route and collect a medal at the finishing line.

A team of volunteers were at Denny High School handing out race numbers, t-shirts and all the details at the start and there to hand over the medals to all the finishers. As well as lots of applause and words of praise.

First over the line was Arran Ritchie in a time of 36minutes and 38seconds and he was also the first 17-18 male.

Close on his heels was first senior male Craig Martin in a time of 37:13.

Jennifer Wetton was first senior female in 38:27, Matthew Gilbert on 38:48 was male veteran 50, Paul Swindell on 38:58 first veteran 40, while Corri McGougan on 39:07 was the second female and also the first under 17 female.

There was also prizes for best dressed and top performers, thanks to sponsorship from Ogilvie. Plus, a LifeFit Wellness voucher awaits the highest fundraiser when everything is tallied up.

A spokesperson for the hospice said: "Every contribution counts and your support ensures we can continue caring for those in need in your local community.

"Thanks to our Strathcarron Hospice 10k sponsors for their continued support: Lightways Contractors Ltd, LifeFit Wellness and Class One Traffic Management.”

All the entrants getting ready for the off on Sunday morning for the 2024 10k.

All the entrants getting ready for the off on Sunday morning for the 2024 10k. Photo: Scott Louden

But let's make sure everyone had done their warm up.

But let's make sure everyone had done their warm up. Photo: Scott Louden

Lift those knees.

Lift those knees. Photo: Scott Louden

Looks like some people are getting some last minute tips.

Looks like some people are getting some last minute tips. Photo: Scott Louden

