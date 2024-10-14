Check out our 44 pics from the weekend's Strathcarron Hospice 10k

Hundreds of runners took to the streets of Denny and Bonnybridge to cover the route and collect a medal at the finishing line.

A team of volunteers were at Denny High School handing out race numbers, t-shirts and all the details at the start and there to hand over the medals to all the finishers. As well as lots of applause and words of praise.

First over the line was Arran Ritchie in a time of 36minutes and 38seconds and he was also the first 17-18 male.

Close on his heels was first senior male Craig Martin in a time of 37:13.

Jennifer Wetton was first senior female in 38:27, Matthew Gilbert on 38:48 was male veteran 50, Paul Swindell on 38:58 first veteran 40, while Corri McGougan on 39:07 was the second female and also the first under 17 female.

There was also prizes for best dressed and top performers, thanks to sponsorship from Ogilvie. Plus, a LifeFit Wellness voucher awaits the highest fundraiser when everything is tallied up.

A spokesperson for the hospice said: "Every contribution counts and your support ensures we can continue caring for those in need in your local community.

"Thanks to our Strathcarron Hospice 10k sponsors for their continued support: Lightways Contractors Ltd, LifeFit Wellness and Class One Traffic Management.”

