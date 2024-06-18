Cheap tickets for a whole host of shows at this year's Edinburgh Fringe now available to Falkirk folk

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Assembly Festival is inviting Falkirk residents to take advantage of the thousands of £6.50 tickets on offer for shows at this year’s Fringe Festival.

Residents with an FK now have access to over 230 of the best shows at Assembly Festival 2024, with over 6000 £6.50 tickets made available for the very first days of the Fringe, which runs from July 31 to August 4.

Assembly Festival states it has a “jam-packed programme of world-class entertainment” full of jaw-dropping acrobatics, outrageous comedy, show-stopping theatre, energetic children’s shows, live music, and much more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of Assembly’s top selling shows of 2023, Afrique en Cirque, returns to wow Fringe audiences once more with their daring acrobatics sharing the beauty and artistry of African culture. This 2023 sell-out show is a dazzling circus spectacular and promises a show-stopping night out for the whole family.

Host of The Last Leg and stand up comedian Adam Hills is just one of the Assembly Festival shows at this year's Fringe(Picture: Submitted)

In terms of stand up comedy, Jason Byrne joins Assembly once more with Jason Byrne: NO SHOW, while The Last Leg host Adam Hills is back at the Edinburgh Fringe for the first time since 2015 with brand-new material in Adam Hills: Shoes Half Full and Susie McCabe returns with a brand-new show Susie McCabe: Merchant of Menace.

Takashi Wakasugi, meanwhile, brings a fresh new perspective to Japanese and Western cultures, in his debut comedy show Takashi Wakasugi: Welcome to Japan.

Discounted tickets for all these shows and more will be available to purchase between June 18 and June 25.