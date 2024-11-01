CHAS thanks Linlithgow choir for its ongoing support

By Julie Currie
Published 1st Nov 2024, 15:50 BST
Following a fundraising concert on October 5, Linlithgow RFC Male Voice Choir was able to make a donation of £909 to Children’s Hospices across Scotland (CHAS).

The choir was joined in concert by Dursley Male Voice Choir from Gloucestershire, who have also been able to make a donation to their local hospice of £852.

Most Popular

Event organiser Chris Thomas said: “It was a wonderful concert, enjoyed by an enthusiastic audience who kindly rewarded the choirs’ efforts with a standing ovation when the programme concluded.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It was great to have such interest and support from the Linlithgow community and we also thank our sponsors and patrons for their help and contribution.”

Zhenya Dove from CHAS, who attended the concert, pictured with Harry Lynch and Chris Thomas from the choir.placeholder image
Zhenya Dove from CHAS, who attended the concert, pictured with Harry Lynch and Chris Thomas from the choir.

The Linlithgow choir’s chairman Harry Lynch added: “Being able to sing in the marvellous venue of St Michael’s Parish Church was indeed a privilege that both choirs appreciated.

“Raising funds for charities and good causes is deeply embedded in our DNA and we are particularly pleased that this donation increased the total we have raised to date for CHAS to £ £19,330.”

Zhenya Dove, from CHAS who attended the concert, said: “I want to say a massive thank you to everyone for supporting CHAS through this fantastic concert. We are so grateful for the choir’s extraordinary and continuing support.”

To learn more about Linlithgow RFC Male Voice Choir, contact Harry Lynch on 07540 634550.

Related topics:LinlithgowChris ThomasScotland
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice