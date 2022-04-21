Charlie's bench unveiled in memory of Falkirk town centre busker

Charlie Treeby, who sadly passed away on December 13 last year at the age of 70, wanted to thank staff from NHS Forth Valley’s oncology unit and Macmillan One to One service for the support he received after he was diagnosed with stomach cancer.

Despite his illness, keen guitarist Charlie continued to busk outside the Falkirk branch of Nationwide where he deposited his day’s takings and arranged for them to be donated to Macmillan.

Healthcare support workers from the local Macmillan Healthcare Support Worker project visited Charlie regularly at home to provide care and support during his short illness.

Family and friends of Charlie Treeby with local healthcare staff and representatives from the Nationwide Building Society.

Charlie also raised funds to pay for his own funeral.

He was well known by staff in the building society as well as by regular visitors to the town centre.

During his last days, Charlie was cared for at Strathcarron Hospice and he died peacefully there surrounded by his family and friends.

The plaque paying tribute to Charlie was installed on the High Street bench this week and was visited by his friends and family, health care staff and representatives from the Nationwide.

The plaque paying tribute to Charlie Treeby has been placed on a bench on Falkirk High Street.

The plaque reads: “In loving memory of Charles Treeby who busked here and donated all his tips to Macmillan.”

Jane Niblo, Macmillan One to One manager and community care nurse in NHS Forth Valley, said: Charlie was a lovely man who was determined to raise money to thank the local healthcare staff involved in his care.

"Staff at the Nationwide were also very fond of him and we wanted to install a plaque on the bench outside the branch in his memory.

"Charlie’s generous donations were very much appreciated and the money he raised will be used to support patients and their families during and after cancer treatment.”

Busker Charlie Treeby wanted to give something back to local healthcare staff who supported him after he was diagnosed with stomach cancer, and so donated his money from busking to Macmillan.