Charity warns Falkirk families about the deadly dangers of button batteries

Christmas has brought a ton of new toys and gadgets into homes throughout the area prompting the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) to warn people of the potentially fatal dangers of button batteries.
By James Trimble
Published 4th Jan 2024, 08:33 GMT
Updated 4th Jan 2024, 08:51 GMT
While toys are required to have a secure compartment for button batteries, other items like electronic car keys, novelties and light up accessories are not.

The UK has seen some tragic deaths and injuries in recent years, so there has never been a more important time to learn about the dangers.

When mixed with saliva, live or dead batteries release caustic soda which can easily burn through flesh and can then in turn burn through organs, such as the

RoSPA is warning parents about the potentially lethal dangers of button batteries (Picture: Submitted)RoSPA is warning parents about the potentially lethal dangers of button batteries (Picture: Submitted)
oesophagus.

It can cause catastrophic internal bleeding and, because children have a smaller digestive tract, button batteries can get lodged more easily.

If a parent or carer suspects their child has swallowed a button battery, get immediate medical attention – especially if the child develops a cough, is gagging or drooling

a lot, being sick and having an upset stomach, pointing to their throat or stomach, having tummy, chest or throat pain, being quiet or more clingy than usual or having a

reduced appetite and not wanting to eat.

Phillip LeShirley, product safety advisor at RoSPA, said: “The dangers posed by button batteries should not be underestimated, and RoSPA welcomes the news that

standards for toys have been strengthened recently to reduce further the risks that button batteries pose.

"We are advising parents to be mindful that it is not just toys that contain button batteries, and to be extra vigilant.”

