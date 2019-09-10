Charity walk raises £4000 for new Forth Valley dementia centre

A fundraising campaign for a new dementia centre for the Forth Valley has been given a £4000 boost following a sponsored charity walk by a group of friends.

Susan Jackson, a volunteer with Alzheimer Scotland’s Forth Valley Stirling and Clackmannanshire branch participated in the Kiltwalk in Dundee with Hope Allan, Sandie Mathers and Myra McIntyre.

Susan, whose mother Audrey died from Alzheimer’s Disease in 2015, is working with other dedicated volunteers to raise £100,000 for a purpose-built facility for the area which will provide vital services for dementia and Alzheimer’s patients and their carers.

She said: “So far the total raised from the walk is £4357 which is amazing and even better this will be topped up by 40 per cent by the Hunter Foundation.

“This is a fantastic amount and we are so grateful for the generosity shown by everyone. It gives us a massive boost and takes the overall funding to nearly £70,000.

“I really want to thank Hope, Sandie and Myra McIntyre for joining me on the 11-mile walk, their fundraising efforts and their motivation and great company.”

Susan’s next fundraiser will be a party night at the Macdonald Inchyra Hotel on Saturday, November 16.

For tickets call 07733226636 or email sejackson795@gmail.com.