There will be lots of festive fun in a Falkirk street tomorrow evening.

Retailers in Glebe Street will be hosting their fifth annual charity and shopping evening.

Shoppers will have an opportunity to browse the unique local businesses in the heart of the town from 6pm to 8.30pm on Thursday, November 28.

There will be a DJ and Sacred Heart Primary School glee choir will be singing at 6.30pm, plus other street entertainment.

All proceeds from a raffle will be donated to Strathcarron Hospice.