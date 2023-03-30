Charity secures £25,000 to help Falkirk youngsters manage their mental health through sport

The £15 million Communities Mental Health and Wellbding Fund was launched back in 2021 and the £25,000 of cash secured by LinkLIving, which will be administered by CVS Falkirk and the Scottish Government, will be spent on the organisations Sporting Chance programme, which will be run in partnership with Falkirk FC’s Falkirk Foundation.

Participating young people aged 16 to 25 living in Falkirk will be given the tools and learn techniques to manage their mental health and well being through sport and

physical activity.

LinkLiving chief executive officer Sarah Smith

Sarah Smith, LinkLiving’s chief executive officer, said: “LinkLiving’s Sporting Chance could not be coming at a better time. Coming out of the pandemic, there is a

significant amount of data outlining young people are struggling with their mental health.

"There is also evidence highlighting the lack of resources available. This programme aims to make a real difference by providing opportunities for young people living in Falkirk to receive the support they need to improve their confidence and self-esteem.

"This will allow them to overcome the daily challenges they face, as well as assisting them to secure a place at a college, university or embarking on a career.”

It is hoped up to 40 young people will benefit from the project by attending three courses for 10 to 14 participants.