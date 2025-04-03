Charity Scot Baby Box thanks Warriors community for support after match collection
Stenhousemuir FC hosted a charity collection for the Scot Baby Box Appeal ahead of their game against Montrose on Saturday.
Club supporters had the opportunity to donate items to the charity both on the day of the game, as well as in the week leading up to it.
The Scot Baby Box Appeal started three years ago as Preloved Scottish Baby Boxes for Ukraine when the war in Ukraine began. The initial aim was to try and gather 50 – 100 baby boxes, refill them with pre-loved items and send them out to those in need.
Since that date they have grown bigger and quicker than ever imagined and are now a registered charity with over 12,000 baby boxes and 2000 toddler boxes delivered, along with defender boxes, adult and children’s clothing, food, medical aid, prams, wheelchairs, generators and more out the people of Ukraine who desperately need it.
Run by volunteers, the aim is to send out lorries filled with aid four times per year which costs up to £4500 depending on the final destination. They also works with other charity partners and have space on vans and lorries going out to Ukraine on a regular basis throughout the year.
A spokesperson for the charity said: “Scot Baby Box Appeal would like to thank the fans, directors, staff and club community of Stenhousemuir FC for hosting our fundraising event on Saturday, March 29.
"Despite the miserable weather we were able to collect useful items for our baby, toddler and defender boxes that we send out to Ukraine.
"We also collected over £300 on the day which will go towards funding our next truck.”
While, the main charity is based in Coatbridge, there is also a local Larbert hub based at Unit 6, McIntyre Avenue, Kinnaird Village just along from Sainsbury’s. The hub is open on Tuesday and Thursday evenings between 7pm and 8pm if anyone wishes to donate further items. Alternatively more information can be found through the charity’s Facebook page.
