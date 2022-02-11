Charity offers new climate change posts to young people in Falkirk

Megan Kennedy

Forth Environment Link has two full-time project support officer posts, funded by the Scottish Government’s Young Person’s Guarantee - and they are open to applications from anyone aged 18-24 living in Forth Valley and not currently in work or attending further or higher education.

The first post will support the charity’s wood skills and food growing programme, with a particular focus on upcycling and better access to good food.

Richard Chatfield, project officer said: “We upcycle old wood into raised beds and outdoor furniture for community gardens, as well as support people to grow and cook more of their own food.”

The second post will support its active travel programme.

Shirley Paterson, development manager, said: “It’s a fantastic chance to learn new skills, from bike repairs and maintenance to promoting bike use.”

