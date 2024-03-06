Charity night coins in over £13,000 for Grangemouth tot with rare brain tumour

Organisers of the Plough Hotel fundraising evening for Arya, Natalie Crawford, Arya's aunt and family friends Wendy Breen and Laura Gray(Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

In a matter of days little Grangemouth girl Arya Tripney has gone from being the bubbly pride and joy of parents Lisa and Jordan, to a hospital patient who could only

have a matter of months left to live.

Lisa, 38, and Jordan, 33, were hit by the sledgehammer blow in January when Arya was diagnosed with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG).

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The very rare brain tumour, which occurs in an area of the brain stem called the pons, which controls many of the body's most vital functions such as breathing, blood pressure, and heart rate.

One of the myriad of fund raising endeavours for Arya and her family was organised by Wendy Breen, from Larbert, and Laura Gray, from Redding, two friends of Arya’s gran Michaela Tripney.

Tickets for their cabaret disco night in the Plough Hotel, which took place on Friday, March 1, sold out in a matter of hours.

Wendy Breen said: “The organisers and l would like to thank you from the bottom of our heart for the support we have received in holding our fundraiser for Arya Tripney – we raised £13,134.89.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The total includes raffles that we have done on social media prior to the fundraiser and will increase after the Cammy Shanks Foundation hold their Burns night as they are donating 50 per cent of the proceeds to the fundraiser

“Thanks to Steven and Erin Allison at The Plough Hotel for donating the hotel, buffet and DJ Stevie Beattie and Lauren Kyle for more entertainment. We hope this goes some way in supporting Arya with clinical trials to help her.”

The Go Fund Me page for Arya, which was started by her auntie Natalie Crawford has seen tons of donations – including one anonymous single contribution of £1880 – and prayers for the family.

The total raised now stands at £46,615 – less than £10,000 away from the £55,000 target.