Charity looking for posse of pickers young and old to tackle litter in Falkirk area this Spring

For those frustrated about the volume of litter in their area or at Scotland’s many beauty spots, the Spring Clean is a perfect opportunity to make a difference and the charity is calling on communities, schools, businesses and other organisations to play their part.

The Scottish Litter Survey, published in December last year by Keep Scotland Beautiful, highlighted the negative impact litter is continuing to have across the nation. Litter remains a significant issue of public concern with 67 per cent believing litter is a problem in their local area, while 87 per cent say it is an issue across Scotland.

Keep Scotland Beautiful CEO Barry Fisher said: “It is clear from our research that litter and the ongoing decline in local environmental quality across Scotland is a matter of significant public concern,

KSB is looking for litter pickers to help clean up the area this Spring

“There can be no debate that the litter emergency is here. The time to tackle it is now. We have such a strong network of groups across the country that play their part in helping us clean up Scotland but we can all do more to play our part.

“Spring Clean is a wonderful opportunity for everyone to make an impact. Every action, however small, makes a difference. We would love as many people as possible to take part and help us achieve our vision of a clean, green and sustainable Scotland.”

