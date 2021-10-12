Food Train has been commissioned by Falkirk Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) to help residents aged 65 and over to live better lives in their own homes.

That will include the rollout of its award-winning home shopping and delivery service, as well as household support, meal sharing and befriending schemes.

Food Train, which operates in nine Scottish local authority regions, is highly acclaimed for its work to tackle malnutrition and loneliness among older people.

Food Train volunteers on a delivery run

Michelle Carruthers, chief executive said: “With the vital support of our volunteers, Food Train brings people together through food, ensuring that by eating well, they live well through services which address specific needs in our communities.

“Volunteers tell us time and again how rewarding it is to be part of Food Train, helping people directly in their local communities - and our members are clear about the positive difference Food Train makes to their daily lives.

Added Michelle: “If you’ve time to take a shopping list over the phone, drive our van making deliveries, help someone keep on top of their household chores or share a cuppa and a blether, then we’d love to hear from you.”The charity’s launch was welcomed by FHSCP.

Michelle Carruthers, chief officer of Food Train

Patricia Cassidy, chief officer, said: “Many of us have experienced changes in our lives during lockdown which have made us feel isolated and lonely.

“This can impact our mental and physical health. As part of our response, the Partnership is working with Food Train to develop a new service to provide support in our communities.

“This service will help people to reconnect with their local communities and provide a friendly helping hand with everyday tasks, which can be on a regular or as-needed basis to suit people.

“The initiative builds on the strong third sector and volunteer activity within local communities. I look forward to seeing the success of this project as it fosters new relationships and nourishes healthier lives”.

Older people interested in becoming Food Train members can sign up now.

To register as a volunteer email [email protected] or call 01387 270800.

