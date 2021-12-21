Charity in Falkirk district: Young Gairdoch footballers donate toys and gifts to Kersiebank Community Project
Kind-hearted youngsters of a juvenile football team spread some Christmas cheer with their donations of toys and gifts to a local charity.
The 30 youngsters of Gairdoch United 2013s are seven and eight-years-old and raised funds so they could provide the donations to Kersiebank Community Project in Grangemouth.
It’s the third year they’ve done this to help those less fortunate.
Read More
Last week they popped into the project HQ in La Porte Precinct to hand over the gifts and find out more about what they do.
Coach Ross Barron said: “After they’ve raised the money they enjoy going out to buy the gifts which can be distributed round to those in need. It’s great to see them picking things that they would like to give to others.
"Everyone is very proud of their efforts and it’s great to see them getting recognition as well as Kersiebank for all the good work it does for everyone in the community.