Charity hopes Falkirk schoolchildren will branch out and learn about forests

Environmental charity Keep Scotland Beautiful has announced the expansion of its Learning about Forests (LEAF) programme.
By James Trimble
Published 1st Sep 2023, 14:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 14:22 BST

More than 50 establishments participated in the pilot programme from the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE) which advocates outdoor learning and hands-

on experiences, resulting in pupils gaining a deeper and more involved understanding of the natural world.

The key aims of the LEAF programme are to reconnect children and young people of all ages with natural environments while promoting and expanding outdoor education and improving their knowledge of forest-based ecosystems.

The LEAF programme aims to teach youngsters more about forests and the environment (Picture: Submitted)The LEAF programme aims to teach youngsters more about forests and the environment (Picture: Submitted)
LEAF is an extension of Keep Scotland Beautiful’s Climate Action Schools, a framework of education initiatives to support Scotland’s educators, young people, and children to progress Learning for Sustainability and climate change education.

Nicola Davidson, education and learning officer at Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “LEAF is a fantastic opportunity for schools and nurseries to get involved in a project

that supports mental and physical health of pupils and teachers, as well as giving pupils the opportunity to expand their learning in an outdoor environment.

“Outdoor learning and nature connection are not an extra to be fitted in, they are key components of education that are being demanded by pupils, as seen in the

recently published Learning for Sustainability Action Plan.

“Our LEAF pilot was full of enthusiastic participants, from those delivering the programme to the young people learning from it, and we’re excited to now be able to offer this to even more schools across Scotland.”

Numbers for the new LEAF programme are limited and registration forms must be completed before the beginning of October.

People can visit the website for more information.

