Charity gig at Grangemouth Bandstand
Live music will be belting out from Grangemouth Bandstand on Saturday to help coin in cash for a good cause.
Friday, 10th December 2021, 10:54 am
Updated
Singer Debbie Anne King, who regularly performs at The Dundas, in La Porte Precinct, will be braving the cold to sing her heart out for the Headway brain injury association.
This Christmas concert kicks off from 11am, so shoppers can get down to the bottom of the town centre and give Debbie some support.
Sweet treats and soup will be on sale at the nearby Dundas.