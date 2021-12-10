Charity gig at Grangemouth Bandstand

Live music will be belting out from Grangemouth Bandstand on Saturday to help coin in cash for a good cause.

By James Trimble
Friday, 10th December 2021, 10:54 am
Updated Friday, 10th December 2021, 10:54 am

Singer Debbie Anne King, who regularly performs at The Dundas, in La Porte Precinct, will be braving the cold to sing her heart out for the Headway brain injury association.

This Christmas concert kicks off from 11am, so shoppers can get down to the bottom of the town centre and give Debbie some support.

The Christmas concert will take place at Grangemouth Bandstand in La Porte, Precinct

Sweet treats and soup will be on sale at the nearby Dundas.

