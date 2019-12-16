Charity flies brave Shieldhill schoolgirl to meet Santa in Lapland

A brave Braes youngster battling a life-threatening illness was joined by her family on a magical festive trip.

Addison Hornal (9), whho has acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, was one of 32 children who flew to Lapland from East Midlands Airport earlier this month.

Addison Hornal (9) from Shieldhill, with mum Pam, dad Blair and brother Conor meet Santa in Lapland

The trip was organised by the When You Wish Upon A Star (WYWUAS) charity which spent £90,000 charter the plane.

Addison, who was accompanied by mum Pam, dad Blair and little brother Conor, was able to enjoy husky sleigh rides, reindeer rides and sledging, make a welcome break from the usual schedule of hospital appointments.

The Shieldhill youngster had been due to travel on a similar trip last Christmas but was too ill to take part, making this year’s opportunity to make magical festive memories extra special.

Speaking ahead of the trip, Addison’s mum said: “We’re so grateful that we have been given another opportunity to come on the trip as we were unable to attend last year because Addison took a turn for the worse. She’s now in much better health and will hopefully ring the bell in April, so the trip is a great way to celebrate that.

“The charity has been incredible, making the journey stress-free and inviting the whole family so we can make important memories together. Both Addison and her younger brother Conor are excited about meeting Santa and we’re looking forward to seeing them spend time together and having fun.”

After landing in Lapland, the children were taken to a magical forest to explore their snow-covered surroundings and enjoy a firework display with guardians and family members.

Emmerdale stars Ash Palmisciano, Jonny McPherson and Natalie Robb also joined the group for the festivities to help raise awareness of the trip and the work carried out by the charity.

Following a hot dinner and a chance to warm up, the guests were treated to a meeting with Santa Claus, where each child got the chance to tell him what they wanted for Christmas and receive an early present.

Karen Martt, general manager at WYWUAS, said: ‘We always look forward to our annual Lapland visit – it’s such a special Christmas present to give to those families that need it the most.”

The charity has been transforming the lives of children and families across the UK since it was founded in 1990 and has granted over 18,000 wishes and counting.