Charity car wash at Falkirk fire station this weekend

Firefighters will be picking up sponges as well as their hoses at the weekend for charity.

Crews at Falkirk Community Fire Station are set to host a charity car wash on Sunday, September 14 – and everyone’s invited to bring their car along to be cleaned.

The team will be washing cars from 11am with the money raised going to the Fire Fighters Charity.

The event is part of a national fundraising initiative for the Fire Fighters Charity, which supports all serving and retired fire and rescue service personnel, and their families, empowering them to live healthier and happier.

Firefighters at Falkirk fire station will be washing cars this weekend for charity, just like their colleagues in Larbert earlier this year. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Each year hundreds of firefighters across the UK wash as many cars as possible to raise funds for the charity.

Anyone can visit the local fire station during the planned event and have their car washed by the crew.

Donations are optional and can be made via cash or a QR code on the day.

Anyone looking to support the cause can pop along to the station in Westfield between 11am and 4pm.