Charity appeals for Falkirk foster carers

The charity stated a year of lockdown, disruption and uncertainty has led to more than 80,000 children needing care – that’s the equivalent of 67 in every 10,000 children.

Fostering People is hoping those who looking for a career change, will consider fostering to ensure children and young people who need it, have a loving and stable family.

The number of children needing foster care in the UK has risen sharply

Around 66 per cent of children need foster care as a result of “abuse and neglect”, while 14 per cent need care due to “family dysfunction”.

John Platt, Fostering People managing director, said: “We know the pandemic has impacted on children in so many ways, and this includes those that are in desperate need for care. As referrals continue to rise, now that these invisible children are once again visible, the need for quality foster parents is only going to continue.

"Our job is to ensure we can find loving homes for children and young people in care, with foster parents who make a difference, even if it’s just on a short-term basis.”

Becoming a foster parent does not necessarily require skills or experience. Those who have a spare bedroom, and have the patience and love to provide safety and security to children and young people, will receive the support needed to make that career change.

Visit the website if you are interested in becoming a foster parent in your local area, or call 0800 077 8159.

