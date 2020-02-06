Charities to benefit from Falkirk Ladies Circle and Catwalk’s fashion show

Two charities are set to benefit from a fashion show held by Falkirk Ladies Circle and local boutique Catwalk.

The annual event attracted around 200 women this year and a grand total of £3800 was raised on the night.

The cash is to be shared between Strathcarron Hospice and Societi UK.

Kirsti Smith, vice chairman of Falkirk Ladies Circle, said: “We chose Strathcarron as it’s close to the hearts of many in the Falkirk district and does fantastic work for those with life limiting illnesses. Societi was chosen as it is The President of GB&I Ladies Circles’ charity of the year.”

Societi raises awareness of Kawasaki Disease – a disease which affects hundreds of children in the UK each year.

Representatives from the Ladies Circle, Kirsti Smith, Angela Walsh and Leigh Herd are pictured with Pauline Spiers, owner of Catwalk, handing over a cheque for £2000 to Sheila McDuff, a volunteer for Strathcarron Hospice.

Ladies Circle is an organisation that aims to bring women between 18 and 45 together through fun, friendship and fundraising.

A new members night is being held in the Wine Library on Princes Street on Wednesday, February 12.