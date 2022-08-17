Charities Day 2022: Crowds turn out to support event in heart of Falkirk

There were lots of stalls for local and national charities, staffed by willing teams of volunteers, all eager to tell people about their work and fundraise for their worthy cause.

The event was organised by The Rotary Club of Falkirk in conjunction with Falkirk Delivers.

A spokesperson for Falkirk Delivers said: “We were elated to be able to partner with The Rotary Club of Falkirk on yet another successful Charities Day. Charities Day 2022 was a day to raise awareness of local charities and help them raise funds to continue to promote their organisation throughout the year.

“Feedback from the charities shows that a lot of them had the best year yet and were so pleased to get back to Falkirk town centre after the event was run at a reduced capacity last year due to Covid. The sun was out, and so were the customers, as many of the charities raised a fantastic amount of money and were able to share, learn and spread awareness about matters close to the heart.

"Cycling Without Age were out in force, helping bring individuals into the town centre to experience the day.

“Also in attendance was 3Sixty Stunt Bikes who were in Callendar Riggs with Take the Right Route and Falkirk Council, who put on some exciting shows for families throughout the day – overall Charities Day 2022 was a great day out.”

Charities Day Falkirk Rotary member Sandy McGill, Sandy Murrison, president Linda Noble and George Honeyman

Charities Day Antonine Friendship Link with Sandra Burt, left, and Anne Simms

Charities Day Salvation Army stall with Lucy Shearer, Paul Wotherspoon and Ferenc Szanyi

Charities Day Falkirk Operatic Society bottle stall attracted the crowds