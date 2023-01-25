Charities and community groups in need of cash can tap into Grangemouth funding event
Funding is vitally important to allow local charities and community groups to keep up their good work and an event will be taking place in Grangemouth which will help them find new sources of cash.
Organised by CVS Falkirk the Falkirk Funders Fayre will take place from 10am on Tuesday, March 7 at the Bowhouse Community Centre, in Bowhouse Road, Grangemouth to give charities, groups and others a chance to discuss their funding needs, applications and project plans face to face with potential funders.
A CVS Falkirk spokesperson said: “Everyone is welcome at the event, though it is aimed at third sector groups and organisations, including charities, social enterprises, community and voluntary groups.”
Organisations already confirmed for the event include National Lottery Community Fund Scotland, Foundation Scotland, Scottish Land Fund, Postcode Lottery Trust, Tesco Community Grants, Forth Giving, Community Shares Scotland, Falkirk Council Funding, Robertson Trust, Falkirk Business Gateway and Asda Foundation
Visit the website for more information and to book a place.