Changing times at bowling club as plans are passed by Falkirk Council

By James Trimble
Published 29th Jul 2024, 16:45 BST
A bowling club’s pursuit of changing facilities is rolling along nicely after Falkirk Council planners gave proposals the green light.

Stenhousemuir Bowling Club lodged an application with the local authority on May 14 to site a shipping container at its Church Street, Stenhousemuir base to create a changing area.

Planning officers acting under delegated powers granted permission on July 26.

According to the online details the bowling club site consists of a club house with a main bowling lawn situated to the south west of the club house, with a small lawn to rear/front of the site to the north east.

The application had been lodged with Falkirk Council(Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)The application had been lodged with Falkirk Council(Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
The documents stated: “The proposal will see the shipping container placed to the rear on of the main club house to create a drying room for the bowling club. This unit is formed out of two containers which have been adjoined and will be fitted out internally as a drying room, and externally altered to provide door accesses and less industrial appearance.”

