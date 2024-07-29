Changing times at bowling club as plans are passed by Falkirk Council
and live on Freeview channel 276
Stenhousemuir Bowling Club lodged an application with the local authority on May 14 to site a shipping container at its Church Street, Stenhousemuir base to create a changing area.
Planning officers acting under delegated powers granted permission on July 26.
According to the online details the bowling club site consists of a club house with a main bowling lawn situated to the south west of the club house, with a small lawn to rear/front of the site to the north east.
The documents stated: “The proposal will see the shipping container placed to the rear on of the main club house to create a drying room for the bowling club. This unit is formed out of two containers which have been adjoined and will be fitted out internally as a drying room, and externally altered to provide door accesses and less industrial appearance.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.