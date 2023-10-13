Independence supporters will link up in a human chain across the country in what organisers hope will be a massive show of strength.

The Chain of Freedom Scotland takes place around midday on Saturday, October 14 when people from across the independence movement are asked to take to the towpaths of the Forth & Clyde Canal between the Falkirk Wheel and Bowling in Dunbartonshire.

Covering a distance of 66 miles, the organisers are hoping for 77,000 people to turn out to create the Chain of Freedom.

The organisers want everyone to link arms at 12.45pm for up to 30 minutes.

The Chain of Freedom is running from the Falkirk Wheel along the Forth & Clyde Canal towpath to Bowling in Dunbartonshire. Pic: Michael Gillen

Their social media states: “We believe that Independence is bigger than any one person, one group or one party. It is the people of Scotland who can galvanise as one movement aiming and achieving our common goal – independence.

"So let’s put party politics aside for a day and all join as Independence supporters, stand together, in solidarity from east to west and show the world that Scotland does want to regain her Independence, and we won’t rest till we do.”

One of the organisers said: “At 12.45pm everyone reaches out to the person on either side and holds hands or can hold a saltire outstretched between them. To enable sufficient time for footage to be filmed for a short programme about the Chain of Freedom, photographs, drone filming and media coverage a standing time of 20-30 minutes is requested.”