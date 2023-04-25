News you can trust since 1845
Ceremony in Falkirk to mark those who have died at work

A special ceremony honouring the thousands of workers around the world who have died as a result of unsafe working conditions will take place on Saturday.

Jill Buchanan
Jill Buchanan
Published 25th Apr 2023, 15:03 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 15:03 BST

The public ceremony marks International Workers Memorial Day. It will take place at 11am at the bandstand at the east end of Falkirk High Street.

Guest speaker at the event will be Ian Tasker, senior advice worker with Scottish Hazards, the charity which works to reduce injury, ill health and death caused by work. A minute’s silence will be observed and wreaths will be laid.Falkirk Trades Union Council, which is composed of delegates from local branches of trade unions affiliated to the Scottish Trades Union Congress, organises the annual event which is attended by union members, councillors and members of the public.

Secretary Duncan McCallum said: “It has been good to see this event attended by a growing number of people each year. It is vital that we continue to remember those suffering ill effects or death from their work but also to increase our efforts to strengthen the legislation necessary to stop this happening.”

Wreath laying ceremony to mark International Workers Memorial Day in 2022. Picture: Michael GillenWreath laying ceremony to mark International Workers Memorial Day in 2022. Picture: Michael Gillen
