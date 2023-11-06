News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
ICO apologises to ex-NatWest chief Dame Alison Rose over findings
Sunak urges victims of alleged rapist Tory MP to ‘go to police’
Just Stop Oil activists smash glass protecting Rokeby Venus
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison

Cereal giant's grand donations could help Falkirk area school breakfast clubs

School breakfast clubs in Falkirk could get their hands on a £1000 cash windfall to help support their vital work.
By James Trimble
Published 6th Nov 2023, 14:01 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 14:01 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Cereal giant Kellogg’s is offering schools in Falkirk – and across the UK – grants to invest in any aspect of their breakfast clubs to help them pay for equipment, food and learning materials.

The funding opportunities come at a time when 28 per cent of Scottish parents admit their children do not always have breakfast.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Heather Murphy, Kellogg’s breakfast club manager, said: “We are proud to have supported thousands of breakfast clubs up and down the country for 25 years. They contribute vastly to improving children’s school attendance and attainment, as well as alleviating hunger in some cases.

“It’s not just the children that benefit, it’s a lifeline for parents too.”

In the last 25 years Kellogg’s scheme has made donations of £5 million to help 5000 schools support 500,000 children.

Related topics:Falkirk