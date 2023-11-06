Cereal giant's grand donations could help Falkirk area school breakfast clubs
Cereal giant Kellogg’s is offering schools in Falkirk – and across the UK – grants to invest in any aspect of their breakfast clubs to help them pay for equipment, food and learning materials.
The funding opportunities come at a time when 28 per cent of Scottish parents admit their children do not always have breakfast.
Heather Murphy, Kellogg’s breakfast club manager, said: “We are proud to have supported thousands of breakfast clubs up and down the country for 25 years. They contribute vastly to improving children’s school attendance and attainment, as well as alleviating hunger in some cases.
“It’s not just the children that benefit, it’s a lifeline for parents too.”
In the last 25 years Kellogg’s scheme has made donations of £5 million to help 5000 schools support 500,000 children.