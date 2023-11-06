Cereal giant's grand donations could help Falkirk area school breakfast clubs

School breakfast clubs in Falkirk could get their hands on a £1000 cash windfall to help support their vital work.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cereal giant Kellogg’s is offering schools in Falkirk – and across the UK – grants to invest in any aspect of their breakfast clubs to help them pay for equipment, food and learning materials.

The funding opportunities come at a time when 28 per cent of Scottish parents admit their children do not always have breakfast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heather Murphy, Kellogg’s breakfast club manager, said: “We are proud to have supported thousands of breakfast clubs up and down the country for 25 years. They contribute vastly to improving children’s school attendance and attainment, as well as alleviating hunger in some cases.

“It’s not just the children that benefit, it’s a lifeline for parents too.”