Central Scotland MSP says closure of Grangemouth refinery should not be seen as 'done deal'
Mr Leonard also said the closure of the Grangemouth refinery should not be seen as a “done deal”.
In a letter to Scottish cabinet secretary Neil Gray, Mr Leonard stated: “It is my firm view the workers and their trade unions must be given the opportunity to map out a different future from the one set out by the present owners.
"I hope that you will stand ready to provide any resources they need to help them do this. This is not a done deal. It is important for the sake of economy, well being and energy that no one treats it as such.”
Earlier in the week Ineos announced its intention to start an 18-month process to make a transition at the site, moving away from manufacturing to become an import terminal.