Central Scotland MSP says closure of Grangemouth refinery should not be seen as 'done deal'

Labour MSP for Central Scotland Richard Leonard says the Ineos refinery in Grangemouth as a “strategic asset” and believes its future should not be determined by its private owners.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mr Leonard also said the closure of the Grangemouth refinery should not be seen as a “done deal”.

In a letter to Scottish cabinet secretary Neil Gray, Mr Leonard stated: “It is my firm view the workers and their trade unions must be given the opportunity to map out a different future from the one set out by the present owners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I hope that you will stand ready to provide any resources they need to help them do this. This is not a done deal. It is important for the sake of economy, well being and energy that no one treats it as such.”