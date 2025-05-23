Central Scotland Ballet School pick up top Scottish award

Dancers and teachers at a dance school were celebrating after picking up a top accolade at national awards.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Central Scotland Ballet School (CSBS) were finalists in six categories at this year’s Scottish Dance Awards.

They were delighted when, despite stiff opposition from around the country, they were named Dance School of the Year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CSBS has been running dance classes in the Upper Braes area for around 40 years, as well as running dance classes in community venues in Queensferry and Linlithgow.

Central Scotland Ballet School team with principal Jacqueline Clark and daughter Amanda Clark, centre. Pic: Contributed

All the categories were judged by a small team of independent judges with the school finalists in Best International Dance Ambassador; Excellence in Dance Teacher Training; Competitive Dance School; Excellence in Inclusive Dance Practise; Best Dance Show; and Dance School of the Year which they won.

The award was collected by the school’s director and principal Jacqueline Clark.

Daughter Amanda, who is also a teacher at the school, said: “Most of our teaching team were able to attend the formal awards event in Glasgow on Sunday, and we loved having a chance to get dressed up and have a great fun evening together alongside our colleagues from across Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We were surprised and beyond excited to be announced as winners of the final section, Dance School of the Year for excellence in teaching, student success, and community impact.”

The dance school currently teaches over 500 dancers from preschool to adults in a wide range of dance styles.

The Scottish Dance Awards are “focused on recognising excellence in teaching, innovation in dance education, and dedication to community engagement” and shine a spotlight on those making a significant impact in the world of dance.

The event in the Raddison Blu was a night “to celebrate the achievements, contributions, and influence of Scottish dance schools, educators and the vibrant dance community”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other local dance schools were also finalists: NRG Performers in the Excellence in Inclusive Practice and Competitive Dance School categories, while Nadine McKechnie School pf Dance and Performing Arts was in the Excellence in Dance Teacher Training category.