Central Football Academy dish up a treat for Strathcarron Hospice

Central Football Academy set their teams the task of collecting enough food to supply the Fankerton hospice with on full day’s worth of food that they need.

Each team was asked to donate certain foods for the daily menu supplying meals for patients. There was an “amazing” response with some collecting 28 days-worth.

All the donated biscuits were made up into 24 mini biscuit hampers for each inpatient room in the hospice.

Central Football Academy donate a day's worth of food to Strathcarron Hospice

Christmas presents were also donated and wrapped so there were any children visiting their loved ones on December 25 they would receive a gift.

The academy teams, which are for girls aged five years up to senior ladies and boys from five years to 16 years, donated cash throughout December to buy fresh food.

The players, coaches and parents collected the food from Tesco Bo’ness on the delivery day and were delighted that the store also donated big boxes of sweets and Smartie tubes, again for any youngsters visiting the hospice over the festive period.

Strathcarron, which celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2021, provides specialist care, love and support to 1400 people living with, and dying from, a terminal illness every year.

It needs to raise to £14,315 a day to keep its vital services running and is grateful for all the support it receives from the community, as well as the 900 volunteers who help it provide the patients with care.

