Celebrations for the latest graduates of NHS Forth Valley's THRIVE to Keep Well programme

The latest graduates of the NHS Forth Valley THRIVE to Keep Well programme. (Pic: Scott Louden)

The latest graduates of a programme designed to build confidence, motivation and self-esteem amongst women were celebrating recently.

The groups in Camelon and Grangemouth came together to mark the end of their 16-week THRIVE to Keep Well programme.

The programme, which also provides opportunities for volunteering, learning and employment, is supported by a number of organisations in partnership with NHS Forth Valley.

The recent celebration at Camelon Community Centre, when the latest graduates received their certificates, also marked 10 years of the Keep Well Programme being delivered across NHS Forth Valley.

The Camelon group with their certificates.

The THRIVE to Keep well programme included workshops to increase knowledge, awareness and life skill learning to build on confidence, motivation, self esteem and find better ways to deal with day to day stresses, as well as advice on how to create a healthier and more positive lifestyle. It also gave participants opportunities to take up volunteering, learning or employment and become more skilled at supporting their children’s learning and development.