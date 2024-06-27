Celebrations at special premiere screening for Project Theatre's young Movie Makers
The youngsters of Project Theatre’s Movie Makers class hosted the screening at the Barony Theatre in Bo’ness to celebrate the conclusion of their debut short film, History of the Future.
The work was created by the young people after they were given the challenge of creating a short film from start to finish on the subject of the environment and sustainability.
Following discussions on many aspects of the subject, six topics were chosen and the class started to devise scenes around them.
A spokesperson for the Project Theatre Movie Makers said: “After reviewing each group’s devised scenes we decided to attempt to tie them all together into one story with a beginning, middle and end – with a healthy dollop of time travel for good measure.”
The filmmakers took responsibility for all aspects of the film, producing a script, collecting props, costumes and scouting for locations.
The spokesperson explained: “We battled the fading light, the howling wind and a supporting cast of very noisy seagulls to bring the film together.
"We've been filming with a drone, filming in the dark and even crawling round in the post apocalyptic rubble left where the Forth Valley College once stood.
"This project was a very ambitious undertaking and the result will never be able to display the challenges of the process or all the lessons we learned together while making it happen.
"The students not only star in this film, they are the creators, the film crew, the props masters and the co-directors. This has been a team effort from the start and essentially the real journey has been the one we have been on as opposed to the story our film depicts.”
As well as a celebration of the finished piece of work, the premiere was a chance to thank every student, parent, guardian and Project Theatre volunteer or staff member for everything they have done to help the filmmakers get to this stage.
