Celebrations as Langlees Primary once again strike gold
Their recent Gold Rights Respecting Schools Award follows a recent accreditation visit from UNICEFs Rights Respecting Schools team.
The Langlees Primary pupils, colleagues and school community were congratulated for their contribution and commitment to RRSA and their collective achievement in sustaining the highest stage of UNICEF UK's Rights Respecting Schools Award, Gold: Rights Respecting.
The school was first recognised for attaining the Gold Rights Respecting stage three years ago.
Evidence for the report was drawn from a comprehensive school evaluation and an accreditation visit that spoke with a large group of pupils, staff, families and school partners from social work and the CORRA foundation charity.
According to the school, highlights from the report showed it was clear that children's rights are embedded across the school and underpin every facet of school life.
The caring and nurturing ethos of the school, where the values of dignity and respect are lived and valued by children and their parents was a particular strength.
Every pupil has been part of a class campaign, where pupils have shown how they can make a change in the world.
Brian McLaren, head teacher, said; “We are delighted that the reaccreditation team recognised the hard work of our children and staff since 2016 to make Langlees such a rights focused school. We are proud to be a Gold Rights Respecting School.”
