Celebrations after Falkirk's Chantelle McSharry wins the title of Miss Voluptuous International

Chantelle McSharry, Miss Voluptuous International (18-31) with Ms Voluptuous International (31 and above), from Indiana.

The 29-year-old beat off strong competition at the final of the pageant in Denver, Colorado to bring the title home. Chantelle travelled to the States earlier this month for the international contest after winning the title of Miss Voluptuous UK last summer.

She had feared she may not be able to travel across the Atlantic to compete after previously suffering from blood clots in her lungs, but doctors gave her the all clear to fly and she was able to make the journey with her mum. And it was definitely a trip worth taking after the construction worker secured the title, and claimed five other awards along the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chantelle said: “I’m still on cloud nine, I just couldn’t believe it. Attending a pageant in America was everything I imagined and more. It was absolutely amazing to be there and to be amongst all those women. Pageants are so big over there the overall experience was amazing. I was surprised to win the five side awards, so to then end up winning the international title, it was unreal.”

Over the course of the five day pageant, Chantelle won five side awards – the people’s choice award, voted for by the public; best interview; most photogenic; Women of the World Amassador for fundraising the most for MADRE, and the visibility award.

She continued: “Winning the international title was overwhelming. I was in total shock as there were so many amazing contestants and let’s be honest, the UK never does great in competitions. I’m so humbled to have won.

"Although it was a competition, when we were there and meeting all the other contestants everyone was so supportive it didn’t feel like a competition. It was so positive and so empowering. It was the experience of a lifetime and I’d highly recommend it to any women who want to feel good in themselves.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After discovering two blood clots in her lungs and finding very little information was available about them as she waited to see health specialists, Chantelle decided to use her involvement in the Miss Voluptuous pageant to raise awareness of the signs and symptoms of blood clots. She was the first UK ambassador for American charity The National Blood Clot Alliance and she runs her own support group locally for those with blood clots as well as her own online platform, Unmask the Clot.

Winning the international title has already opened a lot of doors for Chantelle and it looks set to be a busy 12 months ahead.

She added: “I never thought I would do this, but I had such a new perspective on life with having the blood clots and I just want to live life to the fullest. It’s been a journey and I’ve got another year as Miss Voluptuous International. Never in a million years did I think I’d walk away with an international title in a beauty pageant. It just shows that regardless of what size and shape you are you can do this.