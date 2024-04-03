Celebration to mark the culmination of The People's Parish project in Bainsford and Langlees

Doon The Loan took place in Bainsford Community Hall to mark the culmination of the last two years of work by The People’s Parish in the local area.

The project aims to support communities to shape and share the story of their place through the expressive arts.

And Saturday’s event saw everything come together and a chance to see and enjoy all the work that has been put in by locals.

Amy Lord, creative fieldworker with the People’s Parish, said: “It was the finale celebration of The People’s Parish that has been running in Bainsford and Langlees for the last two years. The project was celebrating a sense of place, heritage and culture in the area.

"The celebration showcased some of the songs that have been written as part of the project, Doon The Loan Songs of Place, and the brilliant Freedom of Mind Choir came along and sang the songs.

“The songs were mostly written by Kim Edgar and there was one written by Steve Byrne.

"Kim had worked with local primary schools, Langlees and St Francis Xavier primaries, on the songs and some of the children sang with the choir at the event.

"Calum McIlroy, Young Traditional Musician of the Year, also came along, and Camelon and District Pipe Band opened the event.

“There were displays of artwork that local children had produced and it was a celebration for the Craft Cafe that has been running as part of the project on a Friday in Bainsford Community Hall for the last year and a half.”

Amy said they had “a great turn out” for the event, adding: “It was a real celebration of the project and of the Bainsford and Langlees area and what a special place it is.”

1 . Doon The Loan Camelon and District Pipe Band played on Saturday at the Doon The Loan event. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

2 . Doon The Loan The People's Parish Doon the Loan event celebrated the end of the project in Bainsford and Langlees. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

3 . Doon The Loan Amy Lord, creative fieldworker with The People's Parish, addresses those attending. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales