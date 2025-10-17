Celebration time for members of Greenhill SWI
It was on October 19, 1925 that a meeting was held with Mrs I. St John presiding, when it was agreed to form a Greenhill branch of the Scottish Women’s Rural Institute (SWRI), later to be known as the SWI.
The group elected nine officer bearers and a committee was formed.
A programme for the inaugural session in 1925-26 was drawn up and the organisation was underway.
Little did those original members imagine that 100 years later it would still be going strong and meeting in Bonnybridge St Helens church hall.
To celebrate the centenary, today’s members enjoyed a special lunch on Monday, October 13 in Tryst Golf Club where a cake was cut by president Anne Paterson and Margaret McFarlane.